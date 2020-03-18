NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.31, approximately 39,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 896,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

NPTN has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.65.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.38 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $181,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

