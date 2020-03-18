OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.14% of OptiNose worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in OptiNose in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in OptiNose by 18.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,033,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 160,664 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose in the third quarter valued at $3,628,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in OptiNose by 143.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OPTN. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Scodari purchased 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $49,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,471. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,933. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. OptiNose Inc has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 317.79% and a negative return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that OptiNose Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

