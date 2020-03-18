Raymond James & Associates Acquires 23,179 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,179 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of KKR & Co Inc worth $8,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 355,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 198,126 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 636,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. JMP Securities cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

