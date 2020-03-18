Raymond James & Associates Acquires 3,915 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Newell Brands worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,315,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,559,000 after acquiring an additional 144,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,978,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,276,000 after acquiring an additional 66,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,746,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,790,000 after acquiring an additional 87,167 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,499,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,740,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,588,000 after acquiring an additional 310,157 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,104,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,259. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

In other news, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt acquired 2,500 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher H. Peterson acquired 10,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,347,069 shares of company stock worth $31,349,374 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.