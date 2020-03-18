Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 428.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,775 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fortis were worth $9,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,985,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,009,000 after buying an additional 2,863,309 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 568.6% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,395,000 after buying an additional 704,964 shares during the period. Value Partner Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,411,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,056,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,911,000 after buying an additional 449,021 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $14,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTS traded down $3.85 on Wednesday, hitting $31.84. 105,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,028. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67. Fortis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortis Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

FTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered Fortis from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Howard Weil upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

