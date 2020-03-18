Raymond James & Associates Has $8.24 Million Stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,875 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Davita were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Davita by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Davita by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Davita by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 115,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Davita by 383.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 39,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Davita by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price objective on Davita in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of DVA stock traded down $3.25 on Wednesday, reaching $71.88. 114,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,642. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. Davita Inc has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.53.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $621,213.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

