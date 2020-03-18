Raymond James & Associates Purchases 5,637 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,875,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,367,000 after acquiring an additional 384,332 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 197.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after acquiring an additional 317,974 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after acquiring an additional 271,513 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 295,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after acquiring an additional 239,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 482,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,670,000 after acquiring an additional 234,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $4.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.04. 1,782,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,260 shares of company stock worth $2,709,751 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MXIM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

