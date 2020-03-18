Raymond James & Associates Sells 21,013 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,013 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of Paycom Software worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,939,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.25.

Shares of PAYC traded down $22.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.12. 929,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $174.02 and a twelve month high of $342.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.52.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.