Raymond James & Associates Sells 49,310 Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,310 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Honda Motor were worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 440.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 847.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:HMC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.75. 694,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $34.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.61 billion. On average, analysts predict that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

