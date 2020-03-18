Raymond James Cuts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 60.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HR.UN. CIBC cut their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of TSE HR.UN traded down C$3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,093,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$19.15 and a 1-year high of C$23.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.52.

In other news, Director Edward Allen Gilbert purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$33,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,643,908.50. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,166,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,610,526.72. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,500 shares of company stock worth $590,244.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

