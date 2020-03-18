Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 2,075 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,308,000 after buying an additional 212,706 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 558.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 460,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $7.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,761. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.38 and a 200-day moving average of $106.00. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

In related news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $67,412.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,521.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $25,934,155.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,738 shares in the company, valued at $51,460,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,759 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,598. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DGX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.65.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

