Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 481,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $105,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTN. Citigroup downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

In other Raytheon news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN traded down $22.31 on Wednesday, reaching $106.64. 6,756,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,009. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.78 and its 200-day moving average is $209.19. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $115.98 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

