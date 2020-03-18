Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Stepan worth $39,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,367,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Stepan by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 19,704 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Stepan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Thursday, February 20th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

In other news, VP David Kabbes purchased 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.71. 13,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,442. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.30. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.36.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $444.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.45 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

