Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,716,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,401,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of Liberty Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 23.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 757,250.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 12.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $9,377,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 432,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global PLC has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBTYK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

