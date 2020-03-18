Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Badger Daylighting (BAD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Badger Daylighting (TSE: BAD):
- 3/13/2020 – Badger Daylighting had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2020 – Badger Daylighting had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$31.00.
- 3/13/2020 – Badger Daylighting had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$48.00 to C$37.00.
- 3/13/2020 – Badger Daylighting had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$40.00 to C$36.00.
TSE BAD traded down C$2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$18.95. The company had a trading volume of 225,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,234. Badger Daylighting Ltd has a 52 week low of C$18.61 and a 52 week high of C$49.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.45, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.
