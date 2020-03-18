salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $204.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, forty have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.32.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on salesforce.com from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cfra upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total transaction of $1,319,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $29,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,330 shares of company stock worth $68,365,259 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded down $12.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.10. 7,592,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,281,511. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $122.92 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.53, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

