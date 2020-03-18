Sarasin & Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $101,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $466,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $255,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded down $13.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $239.15. The stock had a trading volume of 55,149,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,869,108. The company has a market cap of $1,075.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.93. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.44.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

