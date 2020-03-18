Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS WINR traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.
About Simplicity Esports and Gaming
