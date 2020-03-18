Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SVKEF traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments.

