SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Stock Position Increased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 91,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 94,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.31. 153,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,562. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $31.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83.

