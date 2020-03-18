SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY remained flat at $$0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; pre-hardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

