State Street Corp Acquires 22,855 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 574,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CECE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Shares of CECE stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. 3,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.98. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $9.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.02 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CECE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.