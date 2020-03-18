State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.37% of Cadiz worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cadiz by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Cadiz by 49.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Cadiz by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 107,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. 28.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDZI traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.51. 7,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,848. Cadiz Inc has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDZI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

