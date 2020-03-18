State Street Corp Boosts Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 6,532.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIN traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.89. 1,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $430.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 19.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on MBIN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

