State Street Corp Boosts Position in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.89% of Rocky Brands worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rocky Brands by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Rocky Brands by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Rocky Brands by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Rocky Brands by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Curtis A. Loveland bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 85,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY traded down $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.22. 3,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,608. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $124.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39. Rocky Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $34.14.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocky Brands Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

