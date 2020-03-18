State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.83% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVLY. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 53,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

CVLY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at $218,158.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,365 shares of company stock worth $60,438. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock traded down $4.94 on Wednesday, hitting $17.56. 218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,970. The company has a market cap of $155.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

