State Street Corp Buys 29,830 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 647,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,830 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 59.8% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 446.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 42,378 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.43). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $189.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.