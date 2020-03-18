State Street Corp Buys 49,940 Shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 341,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.63% of Gladstone Land worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $206.21 million, a P/E ratio of -76.23 and a beta of 0.66. Gladstone Land Corp has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 4.33%. Analysts predict that Gladstone Land Corp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

LAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Gladstone Land from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

