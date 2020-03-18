State Street Corp Decreases Position in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,975 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.67% of Overstock.com worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 36.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 58.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $3.26. 75,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,564. The company has a market capitalization of $106.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Overstock.com Inc has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.66 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 63.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

