State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.36% of Hallmark Financial Services worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 57,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,544. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HALL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Hallmark Financial Services Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

