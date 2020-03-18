State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.82% of Joint worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Joint by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter worth about $10,174,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Joint alerts:

JYNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Joint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Joint from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Joint from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.24 per share, with a total value of $449,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $25,266.15. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 153,342 shares of company stock worth $1,943,178. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,158. The company has a market cap of $147.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. Joint Corp has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. Joint had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 92.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Joint Corp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Joint Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.