State Street Corp Has $4.15 Million Position in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.29% of Craft Brew Alliance worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,728,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,717,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BREW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Craft Brew Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

Shares of BREW traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 44,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.46 million, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.90. Craft Brew Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $17.19.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. Equities analysts predict that Craft Brew Alliance Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

