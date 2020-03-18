State Street Corp Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.31% of Gritstone Oncology worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter worth about $102,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of GRTS stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,674. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $227.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $15.94.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,163.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology Inc will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

