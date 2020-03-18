State Street Corp Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,028,403 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,180 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,096,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vernon W. Hill II purchased 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,123,150 shares in the company, valued at $6,369,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon W. Hill II purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,123,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,369,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 104,575 shares of company stock worth $313,725. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

FRBK traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,643. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $139.45 million, a P/E ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $25.13 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

