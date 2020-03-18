State Street Corp Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.25% of COMSCORE worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of COMSCORE during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of COMSCORE by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 108,528 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of COMSCORE by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in COMSCORE by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Financial Management bought a new position in COMSCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMSCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Aegis boosted their price target on COMSCORE from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOR traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. 209,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,211. COMSCORE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.09 million. COMSCORE’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

COMSCORE Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

