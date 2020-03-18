State Street Corp Has $4.35 Million Holdings in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.51% of InnerWorkings worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in InnerWorkings during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in InnerWorkings by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in InnerWorkings by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in InnerWorkings during the third quarter worth about $1,730,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INWK shares. BidaskClub downgraded InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INWK traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. 1,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. InnerWorkings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $87.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.32.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $319.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.79 million. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 1.06%.

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

