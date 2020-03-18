State Street Corp Increases Stake in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.38% of Capstar Financial worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $747,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. 36.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Capstar Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ CSTR traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $8.75. 69,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,292. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

