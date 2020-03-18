State Street Corp Increases Stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.83% of Century Casinos worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Century Casinos by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Century Casinos by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Century Casinos by 6.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNTY. ValuEngine upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie began coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

CNTY traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.70). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $67.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

