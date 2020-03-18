State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,541,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,368 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in GNC were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in GNC in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GNC by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in GNC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in GNC by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in GNC by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 327,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 253,956 shares during the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GNC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GNC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

GNC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,607. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $91.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.34. GNC Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

