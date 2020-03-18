State Street Corp Purchases 7,671 Shares of Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Norwood Financial were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Norwood Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NWFL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wood & Company lifted their target price on shares of Norwood Financial to $9,702.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

In other Norwood Financial news, CEO Lewis J. Critelli purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,866.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP John H. Sanders sold 2,005 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $71,177.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWFL traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Norwood Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $39.69. The firm has a market cap of $171.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.75.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

