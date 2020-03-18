State Street Corp Reduces Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the third quarter worth $280,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 62.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,910,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,712,000 after purchasing an additional 732,783 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 252.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,110.6% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEP traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,635. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEP shares. Bank of America downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Korea Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Korea Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

