State Street Corp Sells 3,685 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI)

State Street Corp lessened its position in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.99% of Farmland Partners worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 193,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE:FPI traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.40 million, a PE ratio of -66.62 and a beta of 0.79. Farmland Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.24 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 3.38%. Equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

