State Street Corp Sells 4,111,734 Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,069,035 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,111,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.49% of Extraction Oil & Gas worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOG. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 51.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,401,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 475,554 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 341,607 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 458,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 163,120 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

XOG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. 63,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,072. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.54.

XOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Extraction Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.98.

Extraction Oil & Gas Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

