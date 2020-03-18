Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Trading Down 2.6%

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)’s share price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $138.24 and last traded at $140.13, 298,761 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,388,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.76 and a 200 day moving average of $208.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

