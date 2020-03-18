SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWGAY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,928. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

