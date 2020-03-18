Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Upgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

TAIPY traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. 19,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,806. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.43. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $25.62.

About Taisho Pharmaceutical

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group.

