Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Upgraded to Hold at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tate & Lyle from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of TATYY stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.07. 1,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $42.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

