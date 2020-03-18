TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 26,790 Shares of Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,790 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Drive Shack worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Drive Shack by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 30,191 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Drive Shack news, Director Wesley R. Edens purchased 751,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $1,218,167.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,427,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,552,770.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley R. Edens acquired 465,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $655,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,427,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,966.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,236,155 shares of company stock worth $1,902,861 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 260,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Drive Shack Inc has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter. Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 184.46% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Drive Shack Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit