TD Asset Management Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Mar 18th, 2020

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 30.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Silk Road Medical stock traded down $4.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,557. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $862.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.09.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The business had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 82.73% and a negative return on equity of 165.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $265,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $401,088.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,894,778 in the last 90 days.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

