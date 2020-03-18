TD Securities Lowers Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$31.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Air Canada and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Air Canada from C$46.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.50.

Air Canada stock traded down C$2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$16.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,450,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,033. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$10.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$39.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.15.

In other news, Senior Officer David Shapiro purchased 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.82 per share, with a total value of C$124,989.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,290.22.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

